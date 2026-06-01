Dallas police search for missing 9-year-old boy

Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy last seen on Monday evening.

Dallas PD said Matthew Uwa was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Templecliff Dr. He is 4'9" and weighs about 90 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Dallas police say he was last seen wearing a green button-up shirt with palm trees, green jogger pants, black slides, and has dreadlocks that are tied back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.