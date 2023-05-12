Watch CBS News
Dallas police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting child, more victims suspected

By CBS Texas Staff

CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a child, and are now asking any other potential victims to come forward.

On May 9, the Dallas Police Department's Child Exploitation Unit received information that a child was being sexually assaulted and shortly identified 34-year-old William Beckam as the suspect.

Two days later, police arrested Beckam and charged him with aggravated sexual assault to a child.

Police believe there could be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Raungi Jones at 214-671-4331.

May 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

