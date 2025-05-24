Investigation underway after 1 person shot, killed in East Dallas, police say

Dallas police are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said.

At about 3 a.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of East Grand Avenue. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.