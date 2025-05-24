Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after 1 person shot, killed in East Dallas, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Dallas police are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said.

At about 3 a.m., officers were called to the 6200 block of East Grand Avenue. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.