Dallas police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of 6-year-old girl

DALLAS – Dallas police have arrested the driver they say struck and killed a 6-year-old girl late Sunday and drove off.

David Polley, 67, is charged with collision involving death. Police have not yet detailed what led them to Polley.

On Feb. 16, DPD said officers responded to Belt Line Road near Preston Road in Far North Dallas just before 10:30 p.m.

DPD did not release the victim's name, but her family has identified her as Destiny Wright. Her grandmother, Mary Friday, told CBS News Texas that Destiny was autistic.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, the girl's grandfather left to get some snacks at a nearby store, according to Friday. She said she wonders whether Destiny saw her grandpa leave and tried to follow, as they used to walk to the store together often.

When the family realized Destiny was not at home, they started to search for her, Friday said. Soon after, the grandfather found Destiny in the street and began CPR in an attempt to save her.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Destiny running from an apartment complex onto Belt Line Road. Some vehicles were able to avoid hitting her, but a white, newer model Acura MDX struck the girl in the street.

Police said the suspect pulled into an adjacent parking lot and then fled the scene without helping the girl.

Paramedics took Destiny to a hospital where she died, police said.

The family recently moved to Dallas from Mississippi, and was about to move to Frisco to be close to a school with better programs for autistic children, Friday said.

"We were trying to give her the best life we could," Friday said.