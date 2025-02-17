Watch CBS News
Dallas police searching for driver who fatally struck 6-year-old girl Sunday night

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dallas police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a 6-year-old girl and drove off Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call about a hit-and-run around 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Belt Line Road. 

A driver in a white, newer model Acura MDX was traveling westbound on Belt Line Road when they struck the girl in the street, according to police. 

acura-hit-and-run.jpg
Have you seen this car? Dallas police said a white, newer model Acura MDX fatally struck a 6-year-old girl and drove off.  Dallas Police Department

Police said the suspect pulled into an adjacent parking lot then fled the scene without helping the girl. The Acura was then seen heading westbound on Belt Line Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and took the girl to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Police ask that if anyone has information that could help identify the vehicle and driver, contact Det. K. Land by emailing kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov or calling (214) 671-0014. The investigation is continuing under case No. 022427-2025.

