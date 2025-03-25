23-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of man in Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with fatally stabbing a man in Oak Cliff, the Dallas Police Department said.

At about 8:50 p.m. on March 23, officers were called to the 800 block of W. 7th Street. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a stab wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Police said the victim's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Two days later, police announced the arrest of Ethan Isaiah Rodriguez in connection with the case.

DPD said Rodriguez has been charged with capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Details surrounding what led to the stabbing have not been released. Police ask anyone with information to call 469-670-4735 or email Detective Michael Christian at Michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.