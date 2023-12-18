Dallas police employee arrested for public intoxication
DALLAS – A Dallas police employee has been arrested for public intoxication.
The Dallas Police Department says their senior criminal intelligence analyst, Jose Espinoza-Heras, was arrested by a Dallas County constable on Dec. 18. He was off-duty at the time of the arrest.
Espinoza-Heras is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, DPD says.
He has been with DPD since June 2023.
