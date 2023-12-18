Dallas police employee arrested for public intoxication

DALLAS – A Dallas police employee has been arrested for public intoxication.

The Dallas Police Department says their senior criminal intelligence analyst, Jose Espinoza-Heras, was arrested by a Dallas County constable on Dec. 18. He was off-duty at the time of the arrest.

Espinoza-Heras is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, DPD says.

He has been with DPD since June 2023.