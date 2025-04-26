Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with murder in two separate fatal shootings in Dallas, officials say

A suspect has been taken into custody for two separate fatal shootings in Dallas, authorities said Friday.

The Dallas Police Department said 30-year-old Garrett Hudgens has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of 71-year-old Percy Howard and 51-year-old Jimmie Walker.

The first shooting happened on April 4. DPD said at about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in the 1200 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road. When they arrived, they found Walker had been shot at the location.

DPD said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. No suspect information was released at that time.

A second homicide reported

At about 4:25 a.m. on April 23, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Parry Avenue. When they arrived, Howard was located and pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

garrett-hudgens-mugshot.jpg
Dallas Police Department

On April 25, DPD executed a homicide warrant for Hudgens, and he was arrested in connection with both Walker's and Howard's deaths.

DPD didn't release details from their investigation into Hudgens.

"Another dangerous criminal off the streets," read a social media post by DPD following Hudgens' arrest. 

