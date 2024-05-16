Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia staying "home" with DPD

DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says he's staying "home." He shared the news after the City of Dallas announced Thursday afternoon it reached an agreement to keep him at the Dallas Police Department through at least 2027.

CBS News Texas previously reported that Houston was courting Garcia to take over its police department, after the recent departure of its chief.

There was also speculation that Austin would be interested in pulling Garcia away; Former Dallas city manager TC Broadnax, who brought Garcia to DPD in 2020, was recently hired as Austin's city manager.

Amid the recent rumors, leaders across the city spoke out about wanting to keep Garcia in Dallas: Mayor Eric Johnson called him the best police chief in the country; The Dallas Police Association called on the city to do everything in its power to retain him; The former chair of the police oversight board in Dallas said Garcia is "probably the best we've had."

After the deal was announced Thursday, Garcia posted a simple message on X: