Austin City Council picks T.C. Broadnax as next city manager

AUSTIN – Dallas' outgoing City Manager T.C. Broadnax has been picked to serve as the new city manager of Austin

Broadnax was one of the two finalists for the position. He was up against Denton's City Manager, Sara Hensley.

Austin's mayor said the city council will cast their formal votes next week to hire Broadnax as their new city manager.

Broadnax submitted his resignation from Dallas last month, citing his strained relationship with Mayor Eric Johnson. The resignation is effective June 3.

He was the city manager of Dallas for seven years but faced criticism from the mayor.

"T.C. was tough — he often knew what he wanted for Dallas and would fight hard for it. And I would do the same," Johnson said at when Broadnax announced his resignation. "We did not always see eye to eye, but we still worked together to help move this city forward. After his seven years of working for our city, I want to wish him well on whatever comes next."

In June 2022, three city council members requested a special meeting to "consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." At the same time, Johnson also requested an executive session to "discuss and evaluate the performance and employment of [Broadnax]."