Hit-and-run, police chase ends on tarmac at Dallas Love Field Airport

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A man is in police custody after a brief chase that ended on a runway at Dallas Love Field Airport.

It happened on July 4 around 6:10 a.m. Police said a man was driving a car when he intentionally hit another car in a parking lot. The man then rammed his car through a gate and drove into the secured tarmac area of the airport.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded immediately and a short chase ensued, pausing airport operations. 

The man was eventually stopped by police and taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Normal operations resumed on the west side of the airport but the east side remains temporarily closed, DPD said.

No injuries were reported.

