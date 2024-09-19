Dallas Police Association, nonprofits host BBQ fundraiser for 3 officers shot in August

DALLAS – A barbecue fundraiser raised money Thursday for the three officers shot in the line of duty last month and their families. Assist the Officer Foundation and Operation BBQ Relief are among the other nonprofit organizations helping to put on the event.

The event at the Dallas Police Headquarters was held as officers learned that Police Chief Eddie Garcia would be leaving to take up an assistant city manager position in Austin. Officers at the fundraiser said they felt stunned and saddened because they believed Garcia had been a great leader. Garcia was scheduled to appear at the fundraiser, but as of 4:30 p.m., he had not appeared.

"It's unbelievable how there's not one chair available. It's standing room only," Assist the Officer Foundation Chairman Ed Lujan said.

The fundraiser is open to the public. A $10 donation per plate is suggested.

"You might have never worked with these officers, but we all bleed the same blood. It's red. We all wear the same uniform," Lujan said. "We're fortunate that we all come together in times like this. We're very grateful."

The event is raising funds for the three Dallas police officers attacked by gunfire on Aug. 29. Officer Darron Burks lost his life in that shooting. Burks' mother came to the fundraiser and was touched by the support.

"We feel supported not only from within our own department and the officers but from the community. We had a large outreach from the community that supports us, and that's a good feeling," said Michael Igo, executive assistant to Chief Garcia.

Senior Corporals Jamie Farmer and Karissa David are recovering from their injuries. David was shot in both eyes and her abdomen. She's currently blind in both eyes, according to the ATO. The shooting came just six weeks after David married the love of her life.

"These officers are going out every single day to protect the residents in the community, and to have that outpouring just reinforces the support we have as police officers in this city," Igo said.

The fundraiser continues until 10 p.m. or until food runs out. You can also donate to the officers at the Assist the Officer Foundation's website.