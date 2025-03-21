Dallas police arrest man who stole 7 vehicles, robbed a bank before standoff with officers – all in a day

A man is in jail after committing at least 14 violent felonies in one day across Dallas County, according to police.

On March 20, Gregory Noble, 55, robbed a bank and stole several cars. According to the Dallas Police Department, Noble has an extensive criminal history that includes a previous conviction for a bank robbery.

First, Dallas police said Noble stole a vehicle from the 14500 block of Dallas Parkway. The person who reported the theft told police there was a handgun inside the vehicle.

A few minutes later, a bank robbery was reported in the 14800 block of Preston Road, less than two miles away from the first crime scene. When police arrived at the scene, they identified the suspect as Noble as well as the getaway car that was just stolen. Police didn't say what was stolen from the bank.

Noble then went to a business in the 5000 block of Lemmon Avenue, where he threatened employees and stole his second vehicle of the day, police said. He then drove to another business in the 6100 block of Lemmon Avenue where he attempted to take another vehicle at gunpoint. Police said he was unsuccessful in his attempt and left in the vehicle he arrived in.

After that, Noble went to a school in the 9900 block of Webb Chapel Road, demanding a ride from people at the school. Police said he pulled out a gun, fired into the air and took someone's keys. He then left the school with his third vehicle of the day.

After leaving the school, a crash and carjacking was reported in the 11800 block of Rosser Road. Police said it was there that Noble crashed his third stolen car into two vehicles at an intersection, forced a victim and their child out of the car at gunpoint and left the scene with his fourth stolen vehicle of the day.

Police said Noble abandoned the fourth stolen vehicle at a business located in Farmers Branch. There, he stole the keys to a fifth vehicle and drove to Coppell where police said he unsuccessfully attempted to steal another car at gunpoint.

Coppell police then responded to a crash involving Noble. Police said he attempted to steal the car he crashed into, ran from that scene and stole a sixth vehicle from a nearby business before abandoning it in Irving. While in Irving, he stole a seventh vehicle.

Dallas police said Noble was finally spotted in Dallas where he sped away from a traffic stop. Police said when they got to him, he refused to exit the vehicle and SWAT was called to assist.

Noble has been charged with robbery of a business, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest by DPD. He is also facing additional charges from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the other law enforcement agencies who assisted with the investigation, DPD said.