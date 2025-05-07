Dallas man accused of breaking into woman's apartment, sexually assaulting her as she slept

Dallas police have arrested a 32-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a late April sexual assault case.

On May 6, Dallas police arrested Alex Suarez for allegedly breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police said the assault took place on April 25 at an apartment complex near 9700 Dale Crest Drive in Northwest Dallas.

There, Suarez allegedly entered the woman's apartment through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, according to police.

Suarez is in the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with one count of sexual assault. His bond is set at $100,000.

Initially, police believed that the same person sexually assaulted another woman who lives near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing in Northeast Dallas on April 26, about 10 miles away from the first assault. Police said more charges could be filed against Suarez pending forensic analysis.