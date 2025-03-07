Dallas Police Academy graduates largest class since 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: The day finally came for the Dallas Police Academy's Class 400 after pushing through the grueling 10-month academy. The recruits graduated and are officially Dallas police officers. CBS News Texas reporter Dawn White has been following three recruits in Class 400 since the beginning of the academy for her series "Becoming the Blue."

iStockphoto

The day finally came for Dallas Police academy's class 400 after pushing through the grueling 10-month academy. The recruits graduated and are officially Dallas Police officers. CBS News Texas reporter Dawn White has been following three recruits in class 400 since the beginning of the academy for her series "Becoming the Blue."

Walking into Dallas College's theater in a police uniform is something Class 400 has been working hard for since May 2024.

"I'm a mixed ball of emotions. I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm happy, I'm anxious," Ofc. Athena Close said.

"I'm very proud of her. She did it from the military to the police department," said Robert Close, Athena's father.

Law enforcement runs in the family for the 40-year-old mother of two. Athena's father is the deputy sheriff in Wayne County, Michigan.

"I support her, but most of all, I try tell her to always keep her head on a swivel, and always rely on your partner," Robert Close said.

29-year-old Officer Hernan Armendariz worked as a Houston firefighter before joining the academy.

"It was a long ten months, but we all helped each other," Armendariz said.

This is also a second career for 24-year-old Officer Peyton Segars, who previously worked as an elementary school teacher.

"It's mainly just excitement to train and learn and to put everything that I've learned together out on the street," Segars said.

"First off, I'll try not to cry because we're very proud of her accomplishment and her becoming a Dallas Police officer. It's a continuation of her growth with being born in Fort Worth and now serving in Dallas," said Anita Rigues, Segars' mother.

The newly-minted officers all have a different favorite part of the academy.

"My favorite part of the academy was the reality-based scenarios, so all the calls that we got, it was just my favorite thing to practice," Segars said.

Officer Close harnessed mental and physical strength. She joined the 600-pound club.

"I lifted 625 pounds. I think that was like the greatest accomplishment for me. That was something I didn't think I could do, and I did," Athena Close said.

Officer Armendariz also enjoyed physical fitness and something else.

"My favorite part was the firearms training," Armendariz said. "We got to the gun range and learned to get better at that."

The three new Dallas Police officers already have goals for how they'll serve the community when they hit the streets in just one week.

"What I really want to do is be that voice to the people that are scared to speak out for help," Athena Close said.

"My number one goal is just to be a great officer out there in patrol, to serve those calls out there, and when I get on scene for the for the public to trust me," Armendariz said.

"I hope to bring three things integrity, responsibility, and respect. It was the way I was raised, and I hope to bring that to the community," Segars said.

Class 400 includes 41 new officers, which is the largest graduating class since 2022. They took the oath of office Friday and went from recruit to officer, ending their journey to become the blue.