Dallas Police Academy recruits push through mental, physical challenges three months into the academy

DALLAS – It's another challenge inside the walls of the Dallas Police Academy as Class 400 learns the techniques of taking down a suspect. That includes recruit Hernan Armendariz.

"We've all pushed each other," Armendariz said.

The group of several dozen recruits pushed each other to learn how to apprehend a suspect while knowing the real-life challenges and dangers that await on the streets and the risks of losing their lives to protect their community.

"Don't get complacent here. Details matter because when you go out there, it's the same thing," Armendariz said. "It's a little more hands-on training now."

Armendariz worked as a firefighter in Houston and moved to Dallas with the goal of wearing a police badge.

Forty-year-old Athena Close searches for balance as she trains for a second career.

"I'm juggling everything. I take off one hat and put on another one," Close said.

The mom of two finds her days long and her responsibilities never-ending.

"Going home and dealing with both of my teenagers, I have to cook, clean, make sure they're good for school, and at the same time, study," Close said. "I'm still serving in the military, so I have the military aspect of it as well."

The art of building mental toughness and physical strength during almost 10-hour days at the academy is something former teacher Peyton Segars welcomes.

"Being a sponge. Soaking it all up and listening to all the critiques and not taking it personally knowing that it's going to make me better," Segars said. "My personal life kind of waits for the weekend. During the week, I try to work out. I wake up at like 4 every day."

Segars and the other recruits have found ways to cope with the demands of becoming the blue.

"I listen to a lot of music. I clean my apartment a lot and just decompress, and that helps me a lot," Segars said.

"I pray, and I have my me time. I go off in my room and I whoosah a little bit," Close said.

"When I get home after the academy, I have a nice, cooked meal, I take like a good 30, 45-minute break, and then I study and get ready for the next day," Armendariz said.

It's that work ethic and dedication keeping the recruits going as they prepare for the challenges the next six months will bring.

The recruits said they plan to carry on with Chief Eddie Garcia's sudden departure and look forward to working with the future leader.