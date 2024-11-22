Dallas Police Academy recruits learn defensive tactics, push through challenges under new leadership

EDITOR'S NOTE: A class of Dallas Police Academy recruits is almost six months into their 10-month academy, and CBS News Texas continues to follow three recruits as they go through the physical and mental challenges of becoming a police officer. It's access no one has been given before. This is the third in reporter Dawn White's series called, "Becoming the Blue."

DALLAS – It's another 7:30 a.m. workout for the Dallas Police Academy recruits. The days may be getting colder, but recruit and former teacher Peyton Segars said the workouts are heating up.

"They're definitely upping it. Yes, ma'am, but also a new class came in, so they're trying to show them what it's like," Segars said.

Recruit Hernan Armendariz worked as a Houston firefighter before joining class 400. He's learned about pacing himself now that he's a little more than halfway through the academy.

"I think that's what's helped me the most is just take it one day at a time. You can just be like, 'I have this on Monday, but we have this on Friday.' You're going to overwhelm yourself," Armendariz said.

Recruit Athena Close decided to go into law enforcement as a second career. She's also an active-duty military member and has two teenage kids.

"I turned 40 in September, so if I can do it, you definitely can do it. Don't let the negativity stop you from doing it," Close said.

Instructors teach the recruits the techniques of how to escape if a suspect pins them on the ground.

"I think it gives us that confidence to go out there and face what we need to face so we can at the end of the day, we can go home to our family," Armendariz said.

The recruits believe the defensive tactics they learn will help them be prepared for the dangers on the streets.

"I think it majorly prepares you," Segars said. "I think it's good to learn from like what you do wrong and being told this is what we've experienced out on the street from officers that have already had their time out on patrol and now are here teaching us what they've seen and what they've been through."

Class 400 also continues under new leadership with former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia's departure last month.

"His reputation is amazing throughout the state of Texas, but I also know that this department is headed in the right direction," Close said.

Class 400 is scheduled to graduate and hit the streets in March.

"I'm looking forward to, going out there and doing everything that I've learned so far in the academy," Close said. "I'm just ready to be the voice for someone who doesn't have a voice, to speak for them and help them out."

"I think if we put in the work here in the academy, physically, academically, and at home as well, I think in the end we're, we'll walk that stage," Armendariz said.

The law enforcement hopefuls will continue to push themselves and each other so they can graduate and become the newest class of Dallas police officers.

We'll catch up with the recruits again in January.