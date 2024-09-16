Dallas nonprofit CEO plans to get tattoo if organization hits $150K Giving Day goal

NORTH TEXAS – With North Texas Giving Day just around the corner, one Dallas nonprofit has set a bold goal – and its CEO has made a unique promise if they hit it.

Nexus Recovery Center, which provides substance abuse treatment for women, aims to raise $150,000. If they do, CEO Heather Ormand has agreed to get a tattoo of the organization's logo.

"I've agreed to get a Nexus tattoo when we reach $150,000," Ormand said.

The decision wasn't a hard one for her, as the cause is close to her heart.

Ormand, who has been in active recovery for more than 13 years, understands the struggles of substance abuse firsthand.

"I was sick and tired of being sick and tired," she said. "It was miserable waking up every day, knowing I wasn't living up to my potential."

Her turning point came when a group of supportive women helped her rebuild her life. Now, with her family's support, Ormand is committed to helping others face the same challenges.

"It's not always easy, it's not always perfect, but my life today is so much more than I ever dreamed," she said.

As Nexus' CEO, Ormand leads a team focused on helping women overcome substance use disorders, regardless of their financial situation. "We get to see miracles happen here every day," she said.

The demand for Nexus' services has grown, with inflation and mental health concerns on the rise. Nexus is also one of only seven facilities in Texas that allows mothers to bring their children while receiving treatment, which is why fundraising is more important than ever.

"We've set an ambitious goal for North Texas Giving Day—$150,000—which can do so much for the women here," Ormand said.

Last year, Nexus raised $70,000, but this time, they're aiming higher. If they meet their goal, Ormand's tattoo appointment is already set for Friday.

"Nexus has left a permanent mark on my heart, and I couldn't think of a better way to make that even more permanent than by getting a tattoo when we hit this goal," Ormand said.