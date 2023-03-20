Dallas named No. 1 city for sports business

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas has won a new title – the No. 1 Sports Business City in the country by the publication Sports Business Journal.

SBJ used research from SBJ Atlas using about a half million data points and extensive feedback from 100 high ranking sports industry executives.

This is the first time this recognition has been awarded.

SBJ Atlas measured the number of properties, events, brand sponsors, agencies, vendors and media companies. The algorithm assigns scores based upon data and research in three primary areas: opportunity which looked at how many sports are in the city and region, environment which Dallas scored very highly on when looking at taxes and the low cost of living and insight from industry professionals. This is largely quantitative data, and Dallas is ranked No. 1 overall and in the top five of the all three areas when ranked against the top 50 cities in the study.

"What gave Dallas the top spot, was their facilities to some degree but really they scored highly in all three areas of our study," said Derick Moss, Senior Market Analysis, SBJ Atlas, "Economic patterns in the country, people are moving away from the coastal places in New York and L.A. and San Francisco and moving to places like Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte, these places have a lower cost of living, lower taxes, less regulation, so all of those things kind of went into where Dallas is at number 1."

Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said it's very exciting and well deserved and this will help reel in other opportunities for events and sports to call North Texas home.

Paul said this isn't just a specifically a Dallas award but a regional win as it takes all North Texas cities to contribute to making this a great sprots region.

"Hopefully everyone from a youth or grassroots sporting event all the way up to a major whether it's the NFL for another super bowl or FIFA from a world cup standpoint still needing to make some decisions, they're going to take a look at this article and read through some of the reasons why people think that Dallas is the number sports business city in the united states and you know that's ok that's validation of their reasoning to come here," said Paul.

It's took the SBJ about six to seven months to compile all this data.

To read more about this honor, click here.