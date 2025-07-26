Dallas Midtown Improvement District hosts back-to-school fest

It may be hard to believe, but your kids will be heading back to school next month. The Midtown Improvement District hosted a back-to-school fair to make sure Dallas students not only have the supplies but need but also to peak interest in STEM learning.

About 1,000 students in Midtown Dallas got school supplies at the back-to-school event to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

Hundreds of thankful parents lined up at Dallas' Vickery Park Branch Public Library to get clear backpacks filled with folders, pens, papers, and much more.

"The event means a lot to me, but it also means a lot to the community because with inflation going up, prices going up, crayons are not 25 cents or 50 cents like they used to be. I have this paper, knowing I have to buy a lot more, but just getting this little amount and the backpacks helps. A small amount helps, and every little thing goes a long way," parent Jasmine Moore said.

The event included fun, free giveaways as a diverse group of students prepare to go back to the classroom. Students also got free books, crayons, and food, and they enjoyed balloon art and face painting.

Midtown Improvement District co-executive director Shannon Freeman said about a dozen local businesses donated supplies for the fest.

"We are really just trying to bring everyone in the community together," Freeman said. "I hope this starts our children off in the community for a great start. The first day of school, we want them to start day one being prepared."

The organization expects to give out backpacks filled with supplies to students in the district at their schools if they missed the event.