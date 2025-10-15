Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson denies speculation he may resign to seek higher office

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson strongly denied he is running for higher office and insisted he is continuing to serve in the city's top job.

Johnson posted on X Tuesday night following a story in the Dallas Morning News that reported on speculation swirling around City Hall that the mayor may soon resign to run for higher office.

"I am NOT running for anything, and I will continue serving our great city as its mayor!" he wrote in the post.

Johnson has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBS News Texas.

Johnson was first elected mayor in 2019 and is currently serving his second four-year term after running unopposed in 2023. His term expires in 2027.

In an interview with CBS News Texas in December of last year, Johnson was saked if he would consider a role in the new Trump administration. "My focus is on being the mayor of Dallas and doing the best job I can being the mayor. I love my city. Whether or not I'd be willing to serve our country, I think it would depend on a lot. But my focus is on being the mayor of Dallas," he replied.

Johnson made national headlines in 2023 when he announced he was switching political parties and becoming a Republican.

