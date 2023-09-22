Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joining the Republican Party

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is becoming a Republican, he announced in a Wall Street Journal article appearing on an Op-Ed page Friday morning. Johnson is in his second and final term as mayor, after receiving more than 98% of the vote in his reelection campaign last year.

Before becoming mayor in 2019, Johnson served five terms in the Texas House of Representatives as a Democrat, representing a district that includes South Dallas and parts of Oak Cliff and Pleasant Grove.

In the op-ed, Johnson argues that cities benefit from law and order and fiscal conservatism, which he says Democratic mayors in other major cities are overlooking.

"Unfortunately, many of our cities are in disarray. Mayors and other local elected officials have failed to make public safety a priority or to exercise fiscal restraint. Most of these local leaders are proud Democrats who view cities as laboratories for liberalism rather than as havens for opportunity and free enterprise," Johnson wrote.

He also wrote that he believes Democratic policies "exacerbate homelessness, coddle criminals and make it harder for ordinary people to make a living," while accusing Democrats of "virtue signalling."

Johnson wrote that despite the change in his party registration, he will not change his approach to the non-partisan office of mayor.

"In the coming years, I will continue to pursue my three-pronged goal for Dallas: to become the safest major city in America with the best park system in Texas and the lowest taxes in our fast-growing North Texas region," he wrote.

The Texas GOP was quick to praise Johnson's decision on social media Friday morning.

They shared: "Let's all welcome @Johnson4Dallas to the Republican Party! His tenure as Mayor has been marked by fighting hard for lower property taxes and fully funding Dallas PD."

This is a developing story and will be updated.