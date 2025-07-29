Dallas Mavericks name former Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx CEO Ethan Casson as president

The Dallas Mavericks named its new president of the organization Tuesday morning.

Ethan Casson will fill the newly created role, overseeing much of the Mavs' day-to-day business operations, according to the team.

"Being named president of the Dallas Mavericks is an extraordinary honor," said Casson. "I'm deeply grateful to Rick and Patrick for their trust in me to help lead this iconic franchise - one poised not only to compete at the highest level on the court, but to deliver a world-class experience for the most passionate and loyal fans in the NBA."

Casson will report to CEO Rick Welts, effective Aug. 11, while Welts focuses on the development of the new arena.

Mavs Governor Patrick Dumont said that the addition of Casson will help the organization build and maintain a championship-winning team.

"Additionally, we continue to be focused as an organization on efforts to enhance the game-day experience for our fans – in both the near-term and with the construction of a new state-of-the-art arena in Dallas in the years ahead," Dumont said.

Prior to joining the Mavs, Casson served as the CEO of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Iowa wolves for nine years. He has over 25 years of industry experience.

Before that, Casson was the COO of the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a key role in the development of Levi's Stadium, securing the naming rights for Levi Strauss & Co, one of the largest outdoor naming rights deals in NFL history.

Casson was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Colby-Sawyer College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.