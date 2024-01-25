49ers, Levi Strauss & Co. propose 10-year extension to Levi's Stadium naming rights

The San Francisco 49ers and Levi Strauss & Co. on Thursday announced a proposal to extend the current naming rights for Levi's Stadium through the 2043 NFL season.

According to the press release issued by the team and Levi Strauss & Co., the proposed 10-year extension of the current deal is subject to the approval of the Santa Clara Stadium Authority at a meeting next week. The stadium naming and team sponsorship is worth a combined $170 million, according to the proposal.

"This extension will be among the largest in the National Football League and secures LS&Co. the naming rights for Levi's® Stadium through the 2043 NFL season, reaffirming the parties' commitment to the Bay Area as a world-renowned destination for sports and entertainment," the statement said.

The company's sponsorship of the 49ers includes digital content and merchandise collaborations, according to the release.

Levi's Stadium opened in 2014 after the 49ers moved south from San Francisco's Candlestick Park. In addition to San Francisco 49ers football games during the regular season and playoffs, Levi's Stadium has hosted Super Bowl 50, the College Football Playoff, Wrestlemania, NHL Stadium Series and concerts featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, U2 and The Rolling Stones.

In 2026, the stadium will host Super Bowl 60 and will separately be a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

"We're thrilled to be extending our stadium and team partnerships with the Levi's brand," 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement. "This season we're proud to celebrate the success of our first 10 years as partners, and we look forward to our next 20 years together."

"Levi Strauss & Co. has deep roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we know the value that this iconic name brings to a world-class stadium that attracts hundreds of thousands of people annually," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said.

The 49ers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Championship game. The winner will go to the Super Bowl, which is being held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.