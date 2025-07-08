Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs donate more than $2 million to Central Texas flooding victims

More Texas sports teams are coming together to help victims, first responders and volunteers impacted by the devastating floods in Kerr County and the Hill Country.

The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing more than $2 million to support immediate and long-term relief to those who were impacted, the NBA announced on Monday.

The catastrophic flood that struck Central Texas has claimed the lives of more than 100, including over two dozen at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls along the Guadalupe River.

"The NBA family is heartbroken by the loss of life and the devastation caused by the flooding across the Texas Hill Country," the group said in a statement. "Amid so much sorrow, we are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time."

Texas NFL teams send $1.5 million in donations to victims

The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and the NFL are also helping those in need. The trio is sending a combined $1.5 million to provide support and resources to Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country, according to the NFL.

Texas sports teams send thoughts, prayers to victims

Several Texas sports teams voiced concern, sending their wishes to victims in Central Texas.

"The Rangers Organization stands ready to assist those who are suffering in the coming days and months," the Texas Rangers said.

"The entire Stars organization is heartbroken by the devastating flooding and heartbreaking loss of life in Central Texas," the Dallas Stars said.

"To those grieving unimaginable losses, and to the families of the missing, we stand with you in sorrow and in hope," the Dallas Wings said on social media. "As a women's sports organization, the tragedy at Camp Mystic hits especially close to home."