Dallas man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of Sachse father

McKINNEY –  A Dallas man has been sentenced to life without parole for the brutal 2021 robbery and murder of 38-year-old Sachse father Salah R. Eid.

A jury had previously found Brandon Dale, 43, guilty of capital murder.

"The victim was a generous and respected member of our community, and the brutal nature of his death highlights Brandon Dale's greed and violence," District Attorney Greg Willis said following sentencing. "With Dale now behind bars for life, our community is safer."

Brandon Dale

Police discovered Eid dead in his home on June 7, 2021.  Investigators determined Eid had been dead for a "few days," a release from Willis' office said.

A neighbor's surveillance footage showed two men and a woman entering Eid's home with him before midnight on June 4, 2021. They left the premises just after 2 a.m. on June 5, 2021, after loading two vehicles and other items, including Eid's phone, the release said.

Eid died of blunt force trauma to the head and sharp force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Police later found Eid's truck abandoned in a private parking lot.  Eid's phone was traced to a Dale-owned storage facility.

A Wylie police detective found text messages on Dale's phone spelling out plans to "rob and kill the victim within 24 hours leading up to the murder," the release said. 

Dale and the other two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 4:08 PM CDT

