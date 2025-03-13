Dallas man found dead after apartment fire, officials say

A man was found dead inside an apartment following a fire Thursday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Just before 7:15 a.m., DFR said firefighters were called to Regal Cross Apartments in the 7500 block of Chaucer Place after a reported structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from a unit on the first floor and were able to quickly access and extinguish the blaze.

DFR said during a search of the apartment, a man's body was found. He has not been identified at this time.

DFR said the cause of the fire will be listed as "undetermined" until the results from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office releases the victim's cause of death.

No residents were displaced due to "DFR's quick response" to limit damage, the press release said.