Man dies after house fire in Northwest Dallas, fire department says

A man has died following an early morning house fire in Northwest Dallas, authorities said Saturday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 4:45 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire at a home in the 3000 block of Sumter Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they witnessed fire coming from the front door of the home and received a report that someone may be inside. DFR said after deploying hand lines and forcing entry to conduct a search and rescue operation, a man was found unresponsive near the entrance of the home.

DFR said firefighters worked quickly and pulled the victim from the home, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the victim's name has not been released.

Firefighters continued to work to extinguish the blaze, and it was out just before 6 a.m.

DFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation and will be listed as undetermined until those results are completed.