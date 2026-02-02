Dallas sees lowest violent crime numbers since 2015 as chief credits new crime strategies

The Dallas Police chief says crime data from 2025 shows that his policies are working.

Some of the numbers on violent crimes are lower than they've been in more than a decade.

Last year, 141 homicides were reported in Dallas. That's 43 less than 2024 and the lowest number since 2015.

"A lot of it has to do with us being the most proactive police department in the United States," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux. "It's good news anytime you have a reduction, it's not only good news, it's great news."

Comeaux says not only are homicides down 23%, robberies are down 10%, aggravated assaults are down 12% and sexual assaults are down 13%.

That results in a 12% overall drop in violent crime.

"It's clear the data shows Dallas is safer today than it was yesterday," Comeaux said.

Comeaux said his top priority was to aggressively go after wanted felons, and he says his officers have removed 700 from city streets in the past year.

"It's a fact: those who have committed crimes all their life are more than likely will commit crimes in most instances," said Comeaux.

Another crime-fighting strategy that Comeaux credits for the drop in crime has been identifying and sending more officers to patrol hot spots for illegal activity.

That may have contributed to reductions in both auto thefts and burglaries.

One of the chief's other priorities has been to increase enforcement of traffic laws. That means officers are writing more tickets for speeding and running. But he says it's saving lives.

"We had 47 less fatalities in Dallas and that's something to really be proud of," Comeaux said.

The chief says the department is trying to meet staffing requirements, and recently the academy produced its second-largest class of new officers ever.

With response times also improving, the chief says the city, at least for now, is winning the war on crime.