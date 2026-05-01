Suitcase stuffed with marijuana bursts open on flight, leading to arrest at Dallas Love Field, police say

A suitcase that broke open onboard a flight from Las Vegas to Dallas Love Field exposed a significant stash of marijuana, prompting an investigation that led to the arrest of a 25‑year‑old woman, authorities said Friday.

Jennifer Manzanares‑Herrera was arrested before she left the airport and charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second‑degree felony, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Airline staff alerted officers on Thursday

Police said the department's Narcotics Unit maintains a presence at Love Field to prevent drug trafficking through the airport.

Officers were alerted Thursday when airline staff reported that a suitcase on the Las Vegas flight had broken open, revealing a large quantity of marijuana.

Dallas Police Department

Two more suitcases discovered

Narcotics detectives later found two additional suitcases containing vacuum‑sealed packages of the drug.

In total, detectives recovered 75 pounds of marijuana, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.