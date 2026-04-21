Gun fires inside customer's jacket at Dallas Joe V's Smart Shop, injuring man, officials say

A man was injured Tuesday at a Joe V's Smart Shop in Dallas when a gun discharged from inside his jacket, store officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:20 p.m. at the store in the 7000 block of Samuell Boulevard, the Dallas Police Department said. Officers determined the individual had an apparent self‑inflicted gunshot wound.

H‑E‑B, which owns the Joe V's brand, reviewed video and confirmed the gun fired while still inside the customer's jacket, striking him in the leg. The weapon never hit the floor, and the incident happened at the end of an aisle, according to H-E-B.

Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.