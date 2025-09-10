Dallas ISD schools use technology to keep track of students without cellphones

How Dallas ISD uses technology to keep students safe

School safety is meeting innovation at some Dallas ISD campuses.

Those campuses are using the latest technology to keep track of where kids are during the school day, especially since students don't have cellphones on them this year.

Robert T. Hill Middle School in Dallas has a tech-savvy way of giving its students a hall pass.

Every year, principal Candice Ruiz strives to find innovative ways to keep her students safe, and a program called Securly could be the most high-tech hall pass she's ever seen.

The program assigns students to a designated bathroom and gives them a timer. Students click on a teacher's name, then their assigned bathroom, or nurse's office or library.

On the administrative side, teachers approve the hall pass, then, the countdown starts.

If a student takes longer than 10 minutes, their screens turn yellow and teachers or administrators will check on them.

"Now I know where all our students are at all time," Ruiz said. "Our students don't have their cellphones, they can't meet up in the restroom, all these systems are making sure our focus is always on kids learning."

Robert T. Hill Junior High also has other safety measures in place.

As students enter the school, they must lock up their phones in Yondr pouches, have teachers search their bags, walk through a metal detector and sometimes get wanded.

Overall, its innovative measures like those that aim to keep schools safe.