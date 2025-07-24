New Texas law banning cellphones in schools sparks debate over distraction reduction and student safety

This fall, a new state law will go into effect in public schools. It requires districts to ban students from using their cell phones during the school day.

Supporters say it's a step towards cutting down classroom distractions but some parents are concerned about not being able to reach their kids.

A big question in all of this: how will it impact learning?

Smartphones are a constant part of life for many students, including Grand Prairie ISD 11th grader Miyah Carter.

"I will say that my phone has collected a lot of memories with friends, teachers," she said. "At school, I text my mom whether I'm stressed or if something big happened, like I got a good grade on a test."

Last year, her high school rolled out a policy requiring students to lock their cell phones in pouches during school days.

Now, starting September 1st, a new state law will require all public schools to ban cell phones in K-12 classrooms.

"These days teens receive over 200 alerts a day, and many of those are during the learning hours of school," Texas Health Resources Behavioral Health Clinical Officer Dr. Ken Jones said.

He says phone use in schools doesn't just interrupt learning, it can affect development too.

"One research study indicated that, especially before the age of 13, phone use can interfere with sleep and emotional regulation during the key developmental years," he said.

He says even when students aren't actively using their phones, just having them nearby can be a distraction.

"It starts to divide attention in ways that are notable in the research so, it's really quite striking," he said.

Carter says she sees some benefits to being phone-free in class.

"Instead of me going to AI or online resources for help, I could go to my teacher one-on-one," she said. "I think that's the main thing that would help."

However, she and her family still have safety concerns.

"I think the kids should be allowed to have it because of the dangers in the high schools," Carter's grandmother said. "There's been a lot."