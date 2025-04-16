Community leaders call for action and solutions after Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting

Community leaders say more needs to be done after the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Tuesday, and they're looking at what they believe is the root of the problem and coming up with solutions.

Bruce Carter is an advocate for youth, specifically, young Black men.

After the first shooting that occurred at Wilmer-Hutchins High School last year, he participated in a town hall addressing gun violence.

Now, once again, a gun got into the school and students were shot.

"It's one of those deals where you know it happens again," said Bruce Carter, with Team Black Males Winning. "You don't know when, but it happens again. So, there's no shock."

Activist puts out a call to action to prevent school shootings

Through his organization, Carter is putting out a call to action.

"We have to be very intentional about the actions we take and if we don't, you're going to be back here next time, and it could be where someone is having a funeral," Carter said. "If you don't get to the root causes of why anyone believes it's okay to kill someone, that's a problem."

Carter said he's working to teach the value of human life, proper conflict resolution, the consequences of violent actions and how to address and heal from trauma.

It's something Dallas ISD Trustee, District 5, Maxie Johnson has also been focusing on.

"We're going to continue to stand together and advocate for more resources and advocate to make sure that our kids are safe," said Johnson. "If we don't start talking about how we resolve conflict, maybe it has to be a curriculum? It has to be that important!"