Dallas ISD to address state of the district following TEA's latest grade report

Dallas ISD to address state of the district after TEA releases grade report

On Tuesday, Dallas ISD is addressing the state of the district following the release of the Texas Education Agency's latest A-F ratings.

Dallas ISD is the largest school district in North Texas, with about 140,000 students, larger than some cities.

Last month, the Texas Education Agency released its A-F ratings for 2023. Those ratings revealed that Dallas ISD dropped from a 'B' to a 'C'. Here's the breakdown of those scores.

In 2022:

Dallas ISD scored an overall 'B'

'C' for student achievement

'B' for school progress

'C' on closing the gaps

In 2023:

Dallas ISD dropped to an overall 'C'

'C' for student achievement

'C' for school progress

'C' on closing the gaps

Almost every district in the state saw scores drop in these ratings, some more than others.

The ratings release comes after the TEA prevailed in a years-long lawsuit filed by over 100 school districts which challenged the legality of changes to the rating system. Dallas ISD was one of those districts. The lawsuit prevented the TEA from releasing the 2023 ratings until last month, when an appeals court ruled in favor of the TEA.

Dallas ISD's state of the district begins at 6:30 p.m.