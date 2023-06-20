Dallas homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of man in Casa View area

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Casa View area of Dallas on June 20.

Police found the victim in the 10400 block of Joaquin Drive at 2 a.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but he died at the scene.

The victim's identity is pending through the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or josue.rodriguez@dallaspolice.gov.