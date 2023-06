Latest on Ken Paxton's trial, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's inauguration today, heat safety concerns, revitalization of Fort Worth Pulibc Market and Tippy the dog saved from toilet

Tuesday's Top Stories, June 20 Latest on Ken Paxton's trial, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's inauguration today, heat safety concerns, revitalization of Fort Worth Pulibc Market and Tippy the dog saved from toilet

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On