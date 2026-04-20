Dallas GOP affirms precinct-based voting plan for May 26 primary
The Dallas County Republican Party's executive committee voted overwhelmingly on Monday night to uphold its contract with the county elections department, requiring precinct-based voting for the May 26 primary runoff.
The executive committee says an amendment signed by now former chairman Allen West to return to countywide voting is not in effect. So, voters in both parties will not be able to go to any voting center in the county on May 26.
West resigned last week over this issue.
Precinct-based voting caused confusion in Dallas County on the March 3 primary.
The GOP intends to notify the county and the Secretary of State by noon on Tuesday.