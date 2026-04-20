Dallas GOP affirms precinct-based voting plan for May 26 primary

The Dallas County Republican Party's executive committee voted overwhelmingly on Monday night to uphold its contract with the county elections department, requiring precinct-based voting for the May 26 primary runoff.

The executive committee says an amendment signed by now former chairman Allen West to return to countywide voting is not in effect. So, voters in both parties will not be able to go to any voting center in the county on May 26.

West resigned last week over this issue.

Precinct-based voting caused confusion in Dallas County on the March 3 primary.

NEW: @DallasGOP Exec. Committee voted 93-35 to reaffirm valid precinct-based voting contract from 12/31/25

& reject amendment by fmr. Chair Allen West to return to countywide voting on 5/26/26. Committee voted 102 to 24 for directive to enforce & notify county & TX by noon Tues. pic.twitter.com/hGpLpSfaw5 — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) April 21, 2026

The GOP intends to notify the county and the Secretary of State by noon on Tuesday.