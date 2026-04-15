Dallas County GOP Chair Allen West resigns more than one month after being re-elected

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Allen West submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday.

It comes amid criticism by some members of his party about his recent decision to change the party's contract with Dallas County that will allow Democrats and Republicans to cast their ballots in vote centers on May 26, election day for the primary runoff.

In an interview with CBS News Texas earlier this week, West stood by his decision and acknowledged some in the party were very unhappy.

"The decision that I made, I think that it is a logical decision, it's a reasonable decision, and there are some people that just want to have their way, and I understand that," he said.

West said he would be open to resigning if the party's executive committee expressed no confidence.

"I will give the gavel over and I'll say goodbye because, again, I'm not going to be part of an organization that doesn't want me there," he previously said to CBS News Texas. "That's just not me."

The party announced West's resignation Wednesday evening, saying it is grateful for his "exemplary leadership, steadfast dedication, and unwavering commitment to election integrity and security."

West's decision to step down comes more than one month after he ran unopposed and won re-election with more than 78,000 votes. He was elected in 2024.

The party's executive committee will select an interim Chairman at their meeting on Monday.

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