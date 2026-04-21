Dallas County GOP leaders seek return of precinct‑only voting for May runoff A dispute over how Republican voters will cast ballots in the upcoming late‑May primary runoff resurfaced Tuesday. After the March primary brought widespread confusion over precinct‑only voting rules, an agreement was reached to allow more flexible voting locations for the runoff. But the county party’s leadership committee is now asking an appeals court to undo that deal and reinstate precinct‑based voting, reopening uncertainty for voters ahead of the next election.