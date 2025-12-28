Wind advisory in effect Sunday ahead of cold front, dropping temperatures into 30s in North Texas

Another warm day is expected on Sunday to close out the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s.

The previous record is 83°, which was set in 2016. The forecast for Sunday is 81°, so DFW will likely fall a few degrees short. These warm temperatures will be ahead of a strong cold front that will bring much colder air on Monday.

A wind advisory is in place beginning at noon Sunday through Monday morning, as gusts up to 50 mph will be expected. It would be a great idea to bring in some loose Christmas decorations.

As the cold front moves through by mid to late afternoon, a small 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Most areas stay dry, and temperatures fall overnight.

Feels-like temperatures on Monday morning will be in the 20s and 30s.

While it will be a cold start to the workweek, it won't last long. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s shortly after New Year's Day.