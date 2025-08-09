Extreme heat continues across North Texas this weekend as the indices peak at 108 degrees

Happy tax-free weekend.

It'll be a great Saturday to head into the air-conditioned stores – highs will be flirting near the triple digits with heat index up to 108 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until about 7 p.m.

The dry and hot weather this week was caused by a ridge of high pressure dominating in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This ridge is expected to shift to the west over the next few days, which will allow for a change in the weather pattern.

Temperatures will be on the decline, eventually dipping below average through mid-week next week. Pop-up showers and storms will also be possible.

As of now, no severe weather is expected. Stay tuned.