Triple-digit heat returns to North Texas amid relatively mild summer

A late burst of summer is in store for North Texas on Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures near 100 degrees.

If DFW hits 100, it will only be the 7th time that has happened in 2025. In an average year, DFW has about 20 days with highs reaching 100 degrees or more.

The region will see lots of sunshine and breezy winds from the southwest. The air will remain dry, so humidity will not be an issue.

However, there is an air quality alert in place for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups, so people with asthma and upper respiratory issues should minimize time outdoors today.

Clouds will move into North Texas overnight and stick around on Friday, keep temperatures a couple of degrees cooler. It will still be a hot afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

A cold front will then move through north Texas Friday evening bringing a few showers along with it. Behind the front, cooler air will settle in this weekend, keeping highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday morning will start off with scattered showers, which will taper off in the afternoon hours. The clouds and spotty showers will stick with around on Sunday.

Some parts of North Texas may not make it out of the 70s this weekend.

High pressure will build back in next week, bringing with it sunny skies and warming temperatures.