High temperatures remain well above average in North Texas through the weekend before rain hits next week

High pressure remains in control of the forecast in North Texas through the weekend, which will keep our temperatures well above normal and our skies mostly clear.

For Friday, expect highs to warm to the low to mid-80s through much of North Texas. Some areas to the west will see highs closer to 90 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend, with abundant sunshine.

By early next week, temperatures will be within a degree or two of records, with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s by Monday.

The focus then shifts to the middle of next week, as a cold front looks to finally bring some rain to North Texas.

The bulk of the rain and storm activity looks to begin late Tuesday, then pick up into Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could see as much as four inches of rain.

Until then, enjoy the warm and dry forecast.