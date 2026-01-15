Warm end to the work week in North Texas before temperatures drop behind cold front

Thursday morning started out cold in North Texas with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will climb to near 60 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and less wind than on Wednesday.

A cold front is set to arrive in North Texas on Friday bringing more wind and increased fire danger to the west. The front will also drop temperatures, with highs back in the 40s on Saturday. With plenty of cloud cover, it will likely feel colder.

Sunday morning is forecast to be the coldest morning of winter so far, with a low of 26. Feels-like temperatures north of the Metroplex along the Red River will be in the teens.

Next week, high temperatures will return to the 50s and 60s. The next best chance of rain is not until Wednesday.