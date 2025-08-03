Temperatures to top out in low to mid-90s with round of storms possible across North Texas

Slight severe weather chance returns as temps top out in the low 90s across North Texas

Sunday, a few rounds of storms will be expected due to a shortwave, northwesterly flow aloft, and a plethora of moisture in the atmosphere.

A complex moving from Oklahoma to the southeast is expected to impact North Texas by late Sunday morning. The complex is forecasted to lose its strength over the next few hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has just issued a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms. A level 2 out of 5 is in effect for West Texas. The main concern will include the potential of hail and damaging winds.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to mid-90s with winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night, a few more storms will be likely. This could impact those going to the Loud for Love benefit concert. Thankfully, the concert will be in a covered facility, but the walk to and from the venue may be rainy. Doors open at 5 p.m., and at that time, temperatures will be around 92 degrees with a heat index value of 97. Temperatures will continue to drop into the lower 80s through the evening.

Overnight, another complex will move into North Texas from Oklahoma. Monday morning commute may be impacted due to heavy rain. The rain will dissipate by Monday afternoon.

The typical dry and hot August forecast is back this next week. A ridge of high pressure will build over the next several days, allowing temperatures to once again reach near the triple digits.

A decent amount of moisture is forecasted to linger, making the feels-like value to reach anywhere from 100 to 107 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Stay hydrated.