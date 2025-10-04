Hot start to October continues with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80s in North Texas

The hot and dry streak continues this weekend.

Sunshine as well as light winds will be in the forecast all day Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s by lunchtime and top out around 89 degrees across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex around 4 p.m. Once the sun sets at 7:09 p.m., temperatures will dip back into the low 80s.

It's a hot start to October, but at least the humidity isn't too high. The dew point temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday, meaning it will feel comfortable and not too sticky outside. It's the perfect weather to go to the State Fair, pumpkin patch or take a long walk.

Copy and paste Saturday's weather for Sunday's forecast. The only difference is that the temperatures may be a degree or two higher, and there will be a little more moisture in the air.

Monday temperatures will stay above average. A few clouds will build during the afternoon, and most of North Texas will stay dry; however, there is a slight chance of a sea breeze shower or storm.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weak cold front that will sag southward on Tuesday and stall on Wednesday. The high temperatures and rainfall chances will be highly dependent on how far south the front ends up.

As of now, the forecast is showing highs in the mid to upper 80s and a slight chance of rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast is subject to change. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.