More scattered showers, storms possible through Wednesday across North Texas

Chance of rain increases this weekend across North Texas as temps remain in 80s, 90s

Chance of rain increases this weekend across North Texas as temps remain in 80s, 90s

Chance of rain increases this weekend across North Texas as temps remain in 80s, 90s

It has been an active month so far in July, which is typically one of the driest months for Dallas-Fort Worth. Up to this point, there has been at least a trace amount of rainfall every day.

In addition, the cloud cover has kept temperatures at or below the average high this month, which is 94 degrees.

More rain and cooler-than-average temperatures will be expected across North Texas Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will linger through the afternoon but will dissipate during the evening, due to a lack of solar radiation.

Around 1" to 3" of rain accumulation will be possible for those along and to the south of I-20 and to the west of I-35. Localized heavier totals up to 6" will be possible in some spots; hence, a Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Since there is a plethora of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, a few diurnally driven storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. Storms don't look to be as widespread in coverage, but there is still a chance for additional showers. Once again, no severe weather is expected.

High temperatures on Sunday will be dependent on the cloud cover in the metro and to the west, highs are only expected to reach the upper 80s. However, cities to the east of I-35 have a higher chance of seeing more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 90s.

The cloud cover combined with the rain-cooled air will keep highs in the lower 90s through Wednesday.

However, a ridge of high pressure starts to influence the weather pattern Thursday through the next weekend. This means that it will feel like summer again. Sunshine, highs in the upper 90s, and heat index values in the triple digits will be anticipated.

Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures while they last.