Hot, sunny days ahead for North Texas with possible scattered showers

By Brittany Rainey

Another hot and sunny day is on the way with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

Once again, there's an Air Quality Alert in place for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties, as it will be unhealthy outside Wednesday afternoon for sensitive groups.

Thursday, rain chances increase to 30% with scattered afternoon showers possible. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

A disturbance may bring a few showers to the Red River Friday morning, with scattered showers also possible in the afternoon.

No severe weather is expected either day, and there will be a lot of dry time in between any rain.

