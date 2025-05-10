Beautiful start to the week, expect a bit of cloud cover Mother's Day in North Texas

Happy Saturday! You may see a glimpse of summer soon.

It's a beautiful start to the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

An upper low to the east will continue to bring intermittent cloud cover during the afternoon hours, and an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Temperatures remain comfy with highs in the upper 70s and a northerly breeze.

Expect a bit more cloud cover for Mother's Day with the upper low still to the east.

Temperatures will be similar to Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Areas east of I-35 may see a spotty shower or hear a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Early next week, the upper low that is sitting over the Ark-La-Tex will finally move northeast, allowing a ridge of high pressure to develop across the area.

Temperatures will begin to heat up Tuesday, with the hottest day of the week expected on Wednesday.

DFW will likely break the afternoon temperature record of 95 degrees as temperatures soar to the triple digits.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat.

Enjoy this weekend and the cool mornings, because DFW will be heating up with several days in the 90s.

Rain and storm chances return to the area Friday and continue into the weekend.